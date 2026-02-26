StorMagic recently announced the appointment of Scott Mann as Global SVP of Sales. Scott joins StorMagic after more than 15 years in enterprise IT sales leadership, most recently at Scale Computing. In his new role, he will focus on scaling StorMagic’s channel-first go-to-market strategy and supporting global partner and customer growth, particularly around on-site virtualization and VMware transition efforts.

In this discussion, Scott talked about his new role and his two decades of experience building channel and partner programs and international sales teams. Scott stressed that trust is the single most important requirement partners seek from vendors and defined successful channel transformation as shifting the broader organization to a partner-first mindset so partners become primary sources of customer feedback.

He also addressed market dynamics and StorMagic’s positioning amid disruption from VMware’s Broadcom acquisition and rising hardware costs. Scott argued these headwinds increase demand for flexible, hypervisor-agnostic HCI and urged partners to specialize narrowly and sell business outcomes rather than products to secure a guaranteed seat at the customer table. Scott also described a shift toward multi-structured partner ecosystems combining hyperscalers, MSPs, VARs/ISVs, and OEMs to accelerate go-to-market execution.