Wim Kerkhoff, CEO of TopLeft, talked about the critical challenge of “work-in-progress” (WIP) bloat within the modern MSP. TopLeft serves as a visual orchestration layer that sits directly on top of existing PSA systems, utilizing a high-fidelity Kanban-style interface to eliminate the common pitfalls of ticket cherry-picking and fragmented task management. By surfacing hidden bottlenecks and consolidating team views, the platform shifts the internal culture from a focus on starting new tasks to a disciplined “finish together” methodology. This approach doesn’t just clear backlogs; it fundamentally restructures how service and project teams collaborate to meet client demands.

Wim detailed measurable outcomes that go far beyond simple visualization. TopLeft users report significant spikes in billable utilization and SLA performance, with one featured client achieving a 58% improvement in project efficiency within just six months. While data visibility is instantaneous on day one, Wim emphasized a structured 30-day “Success Track” that combines technical training with accountability calls to ensure lasting behavioral change. Finally, he underscored that while the tool provides the clarity, it is the community-backed methodology and content library that empower partners to scale without adding headcount.

