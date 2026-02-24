Guest: Noah Jacobs, Canadian Senior Channel Sales Leader at CyberPower, a global company that provides a wide range of power protection and management products.

Noah will be presenting a new line of generator-friendly online UPS units designed for mission-critical edge computing. They are positioned as essential for bridging the gap between mains power loss and generator startup, emphasizing their role in improving resilience where grid demand is growing.

Noah also talked about cloud management and MSP workflows using PowerPanel Cloud, including remote status dashboards with green/yellow/red indicators, multi-site monitoring, standardized device naming, and scheduled battery-replacement reminders aimed at reducing unnecessary truck rolls.

