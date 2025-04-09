Ryan Devers, VP Product Strategy of J-SAS, discussed the challenges and opportunities for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in Canada regarding compliance. He highlighted that many Canadian companies are not prioritizing compliance, presenting a significant opportunity for MSPs to educate their clients. He emphasized the flexibility of Protect Suite in addressing various compliance frameworks, such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001, and its role in helping MSPs track improvements in their clients’ cybersecurity posture. The importance of maintaining compliance year-round, particularly in relation to cyber insurance policies, was also underscored to ensure organizations can recover quickly and substantiate claims.

Ryan elaborated on the capabilities of ProtechSuite, which aids MSPs in managing compliance effectively. The platform facilitates cybersecurity posture assessments, enabling MSPs to identify security gaps and track improvements. It also assists in cyber insurance compliance by documenting necessary controls and policies. ProtechSuite