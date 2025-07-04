Cymulate, a leader in threat exposure validation, recently announced new appointments to its sales leadership team, which will allow the company to expand its go-to-market (GTM) strategy both through direct sales and within the channel.

Rudi Ehrlich, is the newly appoinrted Regional Vice President of Channels and Cloud Alliances for North America at Cymulate. He elaborated on Cymulate’s consultative approach, which includes enablement efforts such as field campaigns and co-hosted events to ensure partners effectively communicate with customers. He addressed the high costs of cybersecurity solutions, explaining that Cymulate focuses on value rather than price, with features designed to enhance the efficiency of cybersecurity teams.