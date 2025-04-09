Ericsson announced the launch of its new wireless-first architecture that brings agility and scale to branch networking. Designed to support higher-bandwidth, business-critical AI-powered operations, it combines diverse WAN connectivity, LAN switching, network slicing, and zero-trust through unified management to deliver scalable and secure high-performance branch networking. From virtual experts in insurance offices to computer vision applications in remote healthcare clinics, distributed sites increasingly rely on always-on connectivity to support business-critical operations and deliver modern customer experiences.

According to IDC, by 2026, 90 per cent of enterprises will integrate generative AI into their connectivity strategy – underscoring the growing need for secure, scalable, and easily managed networks. As 5G Advanced gains momentum, enterprises are moving beyond traditional best-effort services and seeking predictable performance for business-critical applications through services such as network slicing. Ericsson’s wireless-first branch architecture – combining the Cradlepoint E400, new LAN switches and access points, and NetCloud Manager – provides enterprises with a future-ready connectivity foundation to unlock the full potential of AI-driven innovation.

Key components of Ericsson’s new wireless-first branch architecture include the following:

The new Cradlepoint E400 is a next-generation routing and security appliance that serves as the core of the architecture – providing integrated support for 3GPP Release 17 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and LEO satellite WANs to deliver high-performance, scalable connectivity from virtually anywhere.

New Cradlepoint LAN switches and access points, which extend LAN capacity and are unified under Ericsson NetCloud Manager to augment LAN solutions from existing technical alliance partner solutions.

Ericsson NetCloud Manager additionally provides centralized control and provisioning of embedded eSIM and dual-SIM capabilities, enabling remote profile configuration, seamless carrier switching, and streamlined deployment for lean IT teams.

Ericsson NetCloud SASE, SD-WAN, and 5G network slicing capabilities which enhance reliable performance and security across diverse WAN connections. While SD-WAN, link bonding and SASE optimize traffic across wired, cellular, and satellite links, network slicing delivers isolated, secure 5G slices with use-case specific parameters for business-critical applications.

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Security, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson, says: “With the increased speed and decreased latency of 5G, businesses are now looking at 5G as not only a viable alternative to wires but also to innovate and transform their business. At Ericsson, we are removing the complexities of LAN architecture, security, cellular management, and multi-WAN optimization with an integrated architecture under a single management platform.”

To fully unlock AI’s potential, lean IT teams must be able to deliver modernized branch operations that support AI applications with scalable, secure, and resilient wireless connectivity. Ericsson’s wireless-first architecture – powered by the E400, NetCloud Manager, and LAN infrastructure – gives IT teams and carriers the flexibility, performance, and security needed to deploy and manage AI-ready connectivity across distributed branch sites.