Speakers: Sase Janki, founder of J-SAS, and Ryan Devers, VP Product Strategy.

Sase and Ryan discussed the potential for monetizing compliance as a service. They presented an overview of Compliance as a Service (CAS) and its implications for MSPs, emphasizing the importance of MSPs embracing CAS to maintain competitiveness and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

To learn more about J-SAS, be sure to check out our past two interviews at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/j-sas-compliance-as-a-service-for-smbs/ and https://www.e-channelnews.com/j-sas-continuous-compliance-as-a-service-simplified/. J-SAS is also a sponsor at the upcoming ChannelNext West on Oct. 21-22 in beautiful Whistler, BC. Come and get to meet with the team!