Checkmarx, a global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced the appointment of Mark Osmond as Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. In this role, Osmond will leverage the power of the company’s partner relationships to generate new business opportunities, increase revenue growth and expand Checkmarx’s channel ecosystem.

Joining from Veeam Software, Osmond brings to Checkmarx over two decades of channel and alliances leadership, with a strong history of building lasting relationships with global enterprise customers and strategic partners.

As a channel-first organization, Checkmarx empowers its partners to equip their customers with industry-leading application security solutions that work for developers, security and DevOps teams. The entire channel ecosystem – including VARs, SIs, technical alliances, distributors, MSPs, CaaS and others – creates an extended organization to deliver best-in-class technologies, repeatable service offerings and solutions that maximize organizations’ competitive advantage.

“I’m both honored and excited to be joining the Checkmarx team,” said Osmond. “I look forward to expanding on the already robust channel and alliance program and continuing to leverage the rapidly growing AST market, with the ultimate mission of having a direct positive impact on our partners and the organizations they protect.”

