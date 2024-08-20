Speakers: Sase Janki, founder of J-SAS, and Ryan Devers, VP Product Strategy.

Ryan presented an introduction to the ProtectSuite Platform, a SaaS application designed to assist MSPs and MSSPs in achieving compliance. He provided a detailed demonstration of the suite’s features, including continuous automated evidence collection, comparison to industry frameworks, and the importance of documentation for compliance. The discussion also touched on the role of external auditors and the value of the suite in helping MSPs and MSSPs add compliance as a service to their offerings.

The speakers then delved into the concept of continuous compliance and monitoring, emphasizing the need for ongoing tasks and real-time checks rather than just one-time audits. They discussed the platform’s capabilities for automated controls and continuous data collection, highlighting the dynamic nature of compliance and the importance of maintaining consistency over time.

