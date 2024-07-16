Sase Janki, the founder of J-SAS, talked about his background in the MSP industry and the evolution of the managed services market. He emphasized the need for a holistic approach to security compliance solutions and the potential for MSPs to generate new revenue through compliance as a service. He explored the complexities of compliance and the potential for MSPs to leverage the opportunities presented by the growing CAS market.

In addition, he presented his compliance platform in simplifying the compliance process for MSPs while also emphasizing the importance of proactively addressing security protocols and insurance requirements when engaging with potential clients.

Tune in to our next episode with J-SAS in the coming weeks on e-channelnews.