Special Guest: Dee Zepf, Chief Product Officer, Syncro

In this dicsussion, Dee talked about the evolving landscape of Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and its implications for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). She emphasized the critical juncture RMM is at, highlighting how MSPs are adapting their traditional tools to incorporate new solutions, particularly in light of advancements in AI. She addressed the complexities MSPs face, including the integration of cloud services, identity management, compliance, and cybersecurity.

Dee noted that while routine tasks may decrease due to automation, the demand for skilled professionals capable of managing sophisticated systems and training AI will increase.