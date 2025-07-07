Barracuda Networks, Inc announced the launch of Barracuda Managed Vulnerability Security. This fully managed service, powered by Barracuda’s global Security Operations Center (SOC), extends the BarracudaONE platform to help organizations proactively identify, assess and prioritize vulnerabilities. This enables them to reduce risk and strengthen their security resilience.

“By proactively identifying vulnerabilities, we can better predict the likelihood of an attack, giving both Barracuda and our customers a decisive edge to stop threats before they’re exploited and reduce cyber risk,” said Adam Khan, vice president of global security operations at Barracuda. “Barracuda Managed Vulnerability Security delivers deep visibility into risks across environments – without the burden of managing additional tools or hiring hard-to-find and retain security operations specialists. With expert guidance and smart prioritization, it streamlines remediation and transforms how organizations manage vulnerabilities and defend against today’s sophisticated attacks.”



Barracuda Managed Vulnerability Security provides expert-led vulnerability scanning, analysis and contextual reporting across organizations’ networks and cloud infrastructure. The service uncovers vulnerabilities across a broad range of hardware and software – including endpoints, servers, IoT devices, firewalls, and other network-connected systems – regardless of whether those vulnerabilities are associated with known exploits.

Organizations receive detailed, actionable reports, including an audit summary and prioritized remediation plan. These insights help organizations clearly understand their risk exposure and make informed decisions aligned with both their security objectives and compliance requirements. Regular vulnerability scans play a critical role in helping organizations meet regulatory guidelines such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), Network Information Security 2 (NIS2), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and others by supporting ongoing risk assessment, mitigation and audit readiness.

Availability

Barracuda Managed Vulnerability Security is now available to both new and existing customers through Barracuda’s global network of resellers and Managed Service Providers.



The service can be deployed on its own or seamlessly integrated with Barracuda Managed XDR, a 24/7/365 threat detection and response offering that leverages advanced AI analytics and threat intelligence to prevent breaches. When combined, customers gain a unified, fully managed security experience that streamlines vendor management, accelerates vulnerability and threat detection and remediation, and enhances operational efficiency.