Special Guest: Rich Dean, Senior Director of Product Management, Syncro

Richard highlighted Microsoft’s role in the cybersecurity sector, particularly through their MCP servers that enable small and medium businesses to leverage AI effectively. He emphasized the importance of multi-factor authentication (MFA) in preventing cyber attacks while acknowledging that human behavior remains a significant vulnerability. He also discussed the necessity of continuous employee training to recognize sophisticated phishing attacks and recommended strategies for enhancing security, such as limiting global admin accounts and implementing just-in-time permissions.

The conversation further explored the regulation and evolution of AI, with Richard noting the historical throttling of AI development due to energy and economic concerns. Finally, he stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue about AI’s impact across industries and the need for MSPs to adapt to these changes to maintain relevance.

