Risk insight platform Cork Protection recently announced an integration with MSP automation leader Rewst to enable MSPs to automatically identify and remediate security vulnerabilities, significantly reducing risk and manual work.

Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Protection, discussed how this integration allows MSPs to leverage Cork’s real-time vulnerability detection and Rewst’s automation to instantly close security gaps at scale. He detailed the compliance monitoring platform that integrates with over 75 cybersecurity solutions, enabling MSPs to assess their cybersecurity posture while providing financial protection through warranty programs. He also addressed the increasing cybersecurity challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses, noting that human error is a significant factor in compliance events while recognizing the stress that MSPs endure, particularly during peak attack times.

