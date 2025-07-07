Guests: Michael Reeves, President, Mobia and Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader at Red Hat

The discussion centered on Mobia’s recent recognition as Red Hat Partner of the Year. Fred emphasized the importance of partnerships in engaging customers and noted Mobia’s exceptional performance, including becoming the first Canadian partner to achieve a significant designation within the Red Hat program. Michael provided insights into Mobia’s focus areas, such as data center modernization and cybersecurity, and underscored the cultural alignment between Mobia and Red Hat that facilitates effective collaboration.

Both addressed the evolving landscape of customer needs, particularly regarding AI and hybrid IT solutions. Fred pointed out the growing interest in virtualization and AI among customers, with Mobia actively participating in proofs of concept to demonstrate their capabilities. Michael discussed the importance of integrating data engineering and platform development in data science initiatives, stressing the need for organizations to adapt to customer requirements. The conversation highlighted the shift in AI discussions from IT departments to business units, necessitating a comprehensive approach that aligns business objectives with technological solutions.

