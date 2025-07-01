Rosanna Pellegrino, CRO of Reasonable Risk, discussed her company’s platform exclusively for channel partners to assist organizations in building risk management programs. She highlighted three main features of the platform: its ability to identify and manage risks, translate technical language for leadership, and facilitate rapid implementation. The platform aligns with NIST standards and emphasizes the importance of establishing legal defensibility in risk management practices, particularly as risk tolerance varies by industry.

Rosanna explained how the platform aids organizations in modeling the impact of cybersecurity investments on their risk posture. She also underscored the need for effective communication of risks between MSPs and their clients, as well as the importance of documentation to protect MSPs from liability.