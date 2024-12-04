Ned D’Antonio, Senior Director Global MSSP and Channels of SlashNext, discussed the launch of a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program. He identified the challenges the program aims to address, the ideal partner profile, and the program’s impact on the channel, particularly in relation to their email security solution.

Ned also highlighted the alarming rise in email and messaging-based attacks, reporting a 300% increase in phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks year over year. He noted that the business email compromise industry has grown to $1.1 billion, with Microsoft network customers facing around 600 million attacks daily. Ned elaborated on SlashNet’s generative AI platform, which offers advanced multi-layer detection technology achieving 99.99% accuracy. This technology aims to provide a competitive edge in threat detection and response, addressing the sophisticated nature of current cyber threats.

