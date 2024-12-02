Herb Hogue, CTO of Myriad360, a global systems integrator with deep expertise in the IT channel, discussed the company’s focus on providing holistic solutions in infrastructure, AI, and global logistics, distinguishing Myriad from traditional managed service providers by emphasizing consulting, engineering, and architectural services. Herb shared insights from his 30-year career, detailing his progression from a computer lab associate to his current role.

The company’s strong relationships with top-tier technology partners like Nvidia, HP, Cisco, and Palo Alto Networks, combined with their commitment to supporting clients with high-end infrastructure needs, make them a valuable resource for insights on the rapidly evolving IT landscape. This places Myriad360 at the forefront of the IT channel space, where they play a critical role in bridging the gap between technology providers and end-users.

Herb noted that many organizations struggle with disparate security tools that create data silos. He highlighted Myriad’s focus on implementing advanced AI infrastructure to enhance security and streamline mundane tasks, while also addressing the challenges of maintaining security in a rapidly changing environment.