Allan Richards is the newly appointed Global MSP Growth Lead of US-based email security firm EasyDMARC. He will work closely with EasyDMARC’s global network of managed service providers (MSPs) to help them grow their Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) offerings and increase revenue through email security solutions.

Richards is a seasoned cybersecurity channel sales expert with nearly two decades of experience. He has a proven track record of driving partner growth and revenue, most recently as Channel Sales Manager at OpenText. Prior to that, he spent over ten years at AppRiver, which was acquired by OpenText in 2021.

In this interview, Allan discussed his transition from the automotive industry to a significant role in the tech sector with AppRiver. He highlighted the necessity of a consultative sales approach, urging vendors to listen to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to better address their challenges, particularly in cybersecurity and compliance. Allan advised MSPs to streamline their offerings by standardizing cybersecurity products for improved efficiency and emphasized the importance of ongoing education about new services and technologies.