Julian Lee had a discussion with Shane Buckley, CEO of Gigamon, and Chris Konrad, Vice President of Global Cyber at WWT. Shane outlined Gigamon’s role in providing deep observability to manage network traffic and security threats, particularly in hybrid cloud environments, while Chris highlighted WWT’s capabilities in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of resilience and visibility.

The dialogue further explored the challenges organizations face with overlapping security tools and the need for effective risk assessment. Speakers raised concerns about the effectiveness of technology stacks against cybersecurity threats, prompting Shane to discuss the high frequency of breaches and the necessity for rapid detection and response. Chris pointed out the increasing burnout among cybersecurity professionals and the importance of focusing on basic cybersecurity fundamentals. Both Shane and Chris stressed the significance of a deep observability pipeline and a “less is more” approach to cybersecurity tools, advocating for collaboration to enhance operational efficiency and address the complexities of modern threats.