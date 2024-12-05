N-able, Inc., a global software company helping IT services providers deliver security, remote monitoring and management, and data protection as-a-service solutions, recently announced that it has acquired Adlumin, Inc., an award-winning provider of an enterprise-grade security operations platform for organizations of all sizes. Building upon Adlumin’s and N-able’s existing proven partnership providing extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities and managed detection and response (MDR) services, the acquisition will allow N-able to incorporate Adlumin’s innovative technology with N-able’s industry-leading platform that combines security, unified endpoint management, and data protection solutions.

In this interview, John Pagliuca, President and CEO of N-able, addressed the recent merger between his comoany and Adlumin, focusing on the enhancement of cybersecurity solutions in response to customer demands, particularly from managed service providers seeking improved data aggregation and security support. Robert Johnston, CEO and Founder of Adlumin, emphasized the importance of starting as a software business to effectively deliver software-based solutions, such as managed detection and response, and the flexibility offered to consumers in choosing between software-only or service-inclusive options.

The discussion also covered the challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in developing in-house security solutions due to complexities and high barriers to entry highlighting outsourcing as a crucial way for MSPs to manage cybersecurity effectively without incurring excessive risk.

To learn more about this acquisition, see: https://www.e-channelnews.com/n-able-just-announced-the-acquisition-of-strategic-partner-adlumin/