Chaz MacLaughlin, CRO of Nucleus Security, a leader in unified vulnerability management, described the company’s risk-based vulnerability management solution aimed at simplifying the identification and remediation of vulnerabilities.

The company recently announced the expansion of its Nucleus Security Partner Program (NSPP). Building on its foundational channel program, Nucleus has added a tiered structure with associated requirements and benefits, launched a new certification program and partner portal, and expanded its channel team to better support partners in marketing the Nucleus Security platform and associated services to their customers.

On December 3rd, the company also announced its partnership with SecurityScorecard, a global leader in cybersecurity ratings. This integration enables customers to import SecurityScorecard data directly into Nucleus projects for comprehensive risk analysis and reporting