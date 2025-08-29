Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this holiday week:

Don’t miss summer update from our President Julian Lee

Check out all ChannelCon interviews we are posting again this week – stay tuned for more

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Ruya Barrett of Blue Mantis

Our security podcast this week was with Syncro on configuration drift

Network Solutions integrates multiple brands

COMING UP: Next ChannelNext goes West on October 23-24. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us at the new BMO Centre in downtown Calgary! CyberPower will be there!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events.