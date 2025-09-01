Guest: Ameet Dhillon, VP Marketing & Business Development, FirmGuard, a cybersecurity product that specializes in remotely securing and managing BIOS firmware. It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution developed and launched by Phoenix Technologies, a long-established independent firmware supplier.

Ameet discussed the functionalities of FirmGuard, a remote BIOS management solution from Phoenix Technologies. He highlighted the growing threat to the BIOS layer, which is often overlooked by managed service providers (MSPs) focused on operating system and application security. He explained that FirmGuard enables remote updates and security configurations without needing physical access to machines, and it supports multi-tenant management for efficient client handling.

