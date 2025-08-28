Guest: Noah Jacobs, Canadian Senior Channel Sales Leader at CyberPower, a global company that provides a wide range of power protection and management products.

At the next event, Noah will be introducing new UPS products (see below) and a Power Panel Cloud application for monitoring systems, reinforcing CyberPower’s commitment to supporting resellers.

The CP2000PFCRM2U is a PFC Sinewave rackmount UPS that provides battery backup (using sine wave output), surge protection, and EMI/RFI filtration for security systems, audio/visual equipment, and networking equipment requiring active PFC power source compatibility.

Noah also talked about the recent conclusion of the Transistor Tech Tour after a four-year journey. We will be posting some more news on this in the upcoming weeks.

