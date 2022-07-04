Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews you may have missed last week:
- Startup company DoControl launched its partner program
- Listen to our interview with OSF Global on Retail and Digital Transformation
- Another company also introduced a new partner program, this time Cloudflare
- We also posted a few video interviews with our ChannelNext Central sponsors
- COMING up: ChannelNEXT will be meeting up with the Transistor Van Tour in person THIS WEEK on July 6th in Winnipeg. Check out the update interviews on the site and if you are in the area, feel free to register at https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/canada-roadshow-registration/