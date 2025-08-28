Network Solutions, a leading provider of web presence solutions, announced that the Web.com brand is being fully integrated into the Network Solutions brand. The consolidation brings together two industry leaders under one name, combining decades of innovation and trusted service to create a stronger, more seamless digital experience for customers.

Jennifer Buchanon, Chief Financial Officer of Network Solutions, provided an overview of Network Solutions’ history since 1979, emphasizing its mission to assist customers in establishing their online presence through domain names and website services.