Guest: Mike Crandall, CEO, Digital Beachhead, a managed IT services company that specializes in providing cybersecurity solutions and outsourced IT management for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Mike presented their services as a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) provider, focusing on delivering affordable cybersecurity solutions for companies unable to employ full-time CISOs. He emphasized the need to tailor security strategies to each client’s specific requirements and discussed the challenges posed by the fast-evolving technology landscape, highlighting the importance of continuous education in cybersecurity. Mike also addressed the intricacies of integrating AI into cybersecurity practices, cautioning against the use of trendy terms without a solid grasp of the associated issues.

