Special Guest: Kristen Costagliola, CTO, Syncro

Kristen talked about the company’s initiatives to support managed service providers (MSPs), while emphasizing the importance of effective patch management for SOC 2 compliance. She highlighted the challenges posed by the increasing complexity of SaaS solutions and the necessity for MSPs to maintain visibility into endpoint compliance. She also addressed the issue of tool sprawl, as the proliferation of specialized tools complicates workflows and can lead to inefficiencies and mental stress for technicians.

Kristen provided insights into how Syncro’s solutions have improved operational efficiency, citing a nearly 40% reduction in ticket response times, which allows technicians to focus on critical tasks and enhance customer engagement. She also touched on the need for MSPs to automate processes to alleviate pressure on technicians and improve service quality. Kristen encouraged MSPs to evaluate their current processes and tool stacks, particularly in light of the rapid advancements in AI technology, which can enhance security and operational efficiency.

