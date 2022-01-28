What you may have missed on E-Channelnews this past week:
- Our seventh live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance this one on Best Practices
- Very interesting article from Media Sonar on Digital Risk
- A one-to-one interview with Kaseya‘s CEO, Fred Voccola
- Check out new account management solution from Ruffian Software
- An update from StorCentric‘s CTO, Surya Varasani
- This week’s Women in Tech interview was with Celeste Labrie of Telarus
- Another follow up interview, this time with Agiloft‘s CMO, Hiro Notaney
- COMING up: Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies will be revealed on February 3rd, stay tuned!