Guests: Dan Wensley, CEO and Carolyn April, VP Research and Market Intelligence, GTIA (Formerly CompTIA Community).

Dan outlined GTIA’s recent transition from CompTIA, underscoring the organization’s commitment to enhancing membership value through community support and expanded resources for IT service providers and stakeholders. Carolynn noted GTIA’s focus on staying ahead of industry trends by offering education and resources to its members.

The association aims to deliver unbiased research that reflects the broader industry perspective and is open to all members. The upcoming ChannelCon event was highlighted as an opportunity to showcase new research and facilitate networking.

