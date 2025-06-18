Spectra is the first MSP certification platform recognized by major insurers. Instead of focusing on individual employees, it certifies the MSP as a whole, so turnover doesn’t mean starting from scratch.

Edouard von Herberstein, CEO, explained that Spectra’s certification process assesses MSPs’ internal controls and service resilience, which not only boosts insurers’ confidence in underwriting policies but also results in significant discounts for customers—ranging from 30-40% compared to standard quotes. This streamlined approach replaces traditional cyber questionnaires, positioning Spectra as a crucial partner for MSPs to enhance their service offerings and maintain relevance in a converging cybersecurity and insurance market.

Edouard also addressed the complexities surrounding insurance claims and the importance of prioritizing security before insurance policies. He also highlighted the necessity of having trusted MSPs to facilitate effective collaboration between insurers and customers, ultimately saving costs and expediting recovery processes.

