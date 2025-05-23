Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) announced the appointment of tech veteran Dan Wensley as its new CEO.

Dan brings over 30 years of experience in the IT channel to his new role. He is widely recognized for his community-focused approach, innovative thinking, and people-first leadership. Before joining GTIA, he served as a strategic advisor and former CEO of ScalePad, where he oversaw a successful rebranding and significant global growth, expanding the company’s workforce and partner base. Wensley has also held leadership positions at companies such as Level Platforms, Plan 27, and PassPortal, and has been an active member of GTIA (formerly the CompTIA Community), serving on its board from 2012 to 2015. He is also a celebrated Channel Chief and an inductee into the MSPmentor Hall of Fame.

In this discussion, Dan expressed enthusiasm for his new role, emphasizing the organization’s potential to foster community within the channel industry. He shared insights from his career, underscoring the importance of community engagement and peer sharing in adapting to industry changes. He articulated GTIA’s vision as a “community of communities,” focusing on membership growth and value through four core pillars: people, resources, community, and advancement.

The conversation also touched on the need to engage younger generations in the IT field. Dan acknowledged the importance of showcasing diverse career opportunities in the tech industry to attract new talent. He discussed the challenges posed by AI advancements and the necessity for effective governance in this rapidly evolving landscape.