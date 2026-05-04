Guest: Jeffrey Mesnik, President, ContentMX, a company that provides content marketing solutions, particularly for the B2B technology industry and its channel partners.

Jeff talked about ContentMX’s automated content distribution and marketing-automation platform. He outlined the service as an automated delivery system that provides weekly content through a waterfall content model and uses AI analysis to score prospects, identify buyer stage and verticals, and recommend next sales actions such as webinars or security assessments.

MSP offerings include a free tier, customizable paid content packages, a gamified interactive product called Trivia Night, and data enrichment that combines first-party intent signals with third-party sources like seamless.ai to create fuller customer profiles.