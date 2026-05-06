Guest: Audrey Shink, President, Blue Eden Technologies, a company that provides content marketing solutions, particularly for the B2B technology industry and its channel partners.

Audrey talked about the strategic importance of the Canadian IT channel network in maintaining strong client relationships through managed service providers. She emphasized that professional affinity and the ability to make complex technical topics engaging are essential for client acquisition, even within high-stakes fields like cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. To foster this connection, she recommended close collaboration between IT providers, cybersecurity experts, and AI firms to build a unified, team-based approach.

Audrey a souligné l’importance stratégique du réseau de distribution informatique canadien pour maintenir des relations clients solides par l’entremise des fournisseurs de services gérés. Elle a insisté sur le fait que l’affinité professionnelle et la capacité de rendre les sujets techniques complexes attrayants sont essentielles pour l’acquisition de clients, même dans des domaines de pointe comme la cybersécurité et l’intelligence artificielle. Afin de favoriser cette connexion, elle a recommandé une collaboration étroite entre les fournisseurs de TI, les experts en cybersécurité et les entreprises spécialisées en IA afin de bâtir une approche unifiée et axée sur le travail d’équipe.

Audrey will also be at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join her and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/