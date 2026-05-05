Guest: Andrew Leith, Helping Leaders Find Their Superpowers | Professional Speaker | Neuro-inclusivity Advocate | Certified Revenue & Leadership Coach

Andrew presented a framework for building a successful sales and revenue culture, centered on three interdependent cultures: people, process, and product. Andrew emphasized that visible people culture often signals deeper systemic issues when it becomes the loudest voice in an organization.

Andrew described his personal career shift from channel roles to executive coaching, explaining that the strain of work in equity and scaling software nearly cost his health and prompted a reprioritization toward quality of life and enjoyment. He demonstrated a Lego Serious Play exercise to illustrate how leaders can protect themselves while empowering teams, arguing that intentionally supporting wellness enables both personal well‑being and stronger organizational revenue outcomes.

Andrew will also present at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join him and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/