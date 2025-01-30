Peter DiMarco is serving as the Interim General Manager for D&H Canada. His main agenda will be focused on empowering associates in Canada to enhance partner experiences, improve service levels, and prepare for growth opportunities in managed services and AI.

Peter discussed the rapid advancements in AI-powered hardware and predicted significant growth by 2025, highlighting the need for adaptation to technological changes.

To help face the challenges posed by AI and cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), D&H offers initiatives to support them with training programs and resources to improve cybersecurity practices and AI readiness.

D&H’s goal is to be a proactive distribution partner, offering comprehensive support services to help channel partners grow. The company’s 106-year history and family-owned culture are key factors in its agility and responsiveness, affirming its commitment to being a dynamic market player.