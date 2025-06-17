Guest: Alex Ruslyakov, Channel Chief, Acronis, a global technology company that specializes in cybersecurity and data protection.

Alex talked about Acronis’ role in the MSP community, emphasizing the importance of personal connections. He outlined Acronis’ innovative cyber protection strategy, which integrates data protection and cybersecurity into a single solution to streamline operations for managed service providers. He highlighted the benefits of Acronis’ partner program, which encourages MSPs to utilize their offerings and broaden their service capabilities.

Additionally, Alex introduced the Sports Ignite program aimed at assisting smaller service providers in utilizing sports marketing assets to boost brand visibility.

See our past interview with Alex: https://www.e-channelnews.com/acronis-announces-new-and-enhanced-features-for-its-partner-program/