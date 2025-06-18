Presenters: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

The session focused on updates and discussions surrounding cybersecurity events, emphasizing the importance of sharing insights among Cyber Defense members. Evgeniy discussed the practical applications of emerging technologies like AI and the concept of Zero Trust, emphasizing the need for tailored security strategies. He cautioned against blindly following AI trends, noting that while vendors promote these solutions, a more cautious approach is warranted. Nim contributed by discussing the theme of resiliency at the CDO Magazine event, highlighting the cautious adoption of AI due to privacy concerns and the impending impact of quantum computing on security.

The conversation also touched on the integration of AI in various sectors, including real estate and marketing, with Adam noting vulnerabilities in large language models that could pose significant data security risks. The group discussed the risks of vendor lock-in and the importance of due diligence when selecting platforms together with the security implications of machine-to-machine communication and the need for robust security measures.

