Conversation with Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fortra, a trusted cybersecurity company offering a portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions to bring balance and control to organizations around the world

Faraz provided an overview of the company’s evolution and its robust cybersecurity offerings. He emphasized Fortra’s 40-year history and strategic acquisitions that have bolstered its market position.Faraz highlighted the necessity of integrating these solutions into a unified platform to address customer concerns and combat the prevalent issue of tech sprawl in the cybersecurity landscape, advocating for the use of AI and machine learning to improve security outcomes.

The discussion shifted to the challenges faced by channel partners in navigating the complex cybersecurity market. Faraz noted that many partners struggle with the vast array of available solutions and the importance of having trusted advisors to assist customers. He reiterated Fortra’s commitment to supporting partners through extensive training and resources, while also addressing the need for consolidation in the industry. Faraz also shared insights into his role and the importance of creating a positive partner experience, while acknowledging the growing demand for managed service providers (MSPs) due to a lack of in-house cybersecurity expertise. He underscored the severe implications of cybersecurity breaches on customer trust and business operations, urging a focus on technologies that mitigate these risks.