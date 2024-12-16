Bry Dillon, Senior VP Partners and Commercial Strategy at Aveva, provided an overview of the company’s development and its critical role in asset lifecycle management through innovative software solutions, particularly in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and energy. He addressed the challenges posed by legacy software in cybersecurity and the necessity for modernization through hybrid architectures. He also highlighted the increasing focus on sustainability and the importance of data-driven approaches for enhancing collaboration.

The company recently launched the Managed Solution Provider Partner Program, which will focus on offering companies the ability to build new solutions utilizing AVEVA software components and the CONNECT industrial intelligence platform; as well as the opportunity to market the offer commercially to customers. Bry elaborated on this new channel program, detailing its historical significance and the new partner strategy, which includes various types of partnerships aimed at improving market access and support.