Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, unveiled the newest details to its Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program. This update to the company’s existing program places increased emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services, increasing their marketing and social media visibility with pre-packaged automated content while offering competitive professional and financial assistance to partners willing to migrate to Acronis.

Acronis’ enhanced partner program

Last year, the partner program was reimagined as a unified program for service providers and resellers. New additions for 2022 include:

A focus on service providers and cloud distribution partners, with no revenue threshold for service providers, straightforward program requirements, and a dedicated partner account manager

Joint business planning, with business plans available on the Partner Portal, financial benefits for Gold and Platinum partners, and joint sales and marketing efforts

Competitive migration program, with financial and professional services assistance available to partners ready to migrate to Acronis

Unique #TeamUp program, offering partnerships with sports teams and unique sports benefits

Sales and marketing automation tools and pre-packaged content, with e-mail drip campaigns and social media campaigns available to automate via Partner Program

On-demand demo lab for partners, an upcoming cloud-based virtual lab environment with Acronis Cyber Cloud components pre-installed and available for training and demo purposes

NFR program, providing Acronis Software licenses to partners' internal usage

“With these new updates, we are helping to lead the cybersecurity industry with and for our partners,” says Acronis Channel Chief, Alex Ruslyakov. “We pride ourselves on the strong relationships we have with our partners, and are always looking for ways to make them more successful, which in turn leads to our success. We understand the various roadblocks experienced on cloud transformation journeys and strive to continuously update and improve our program and deliver outstanding benefits and tools to facilitate partner’s growth and decrease operational costs, delivering them to the front of innovation and leading the industry to new fertile ground.”

