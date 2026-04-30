Guest: David Lauture, Account Manager & Gabriel Gagné, Business Account Manager, OVHCloud, a European leader in cloud computing and one of the largest data center facilities in the world.

David and Gabriel talked about OVH’s product differentiation and channel plans. David emphasized OVH’s European data-residency and data-protection position relative to U.S.-based hyperscalers. He highlighted pricing predictability and OVH’s policy of not charging egress fees to reduce customer bills and simplify cost forecasts. Gabriel described active efforts to grow the MSP partner channel by at least 20% over the next five years. He stated OVH operates two data centers in Canada and 43 data centers globally, supports open-source technologies, and positions its infrastructure as resilient and cost-effective for MSPs and their end clients.

OVHCloud will also present at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join them and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/