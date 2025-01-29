Sase Janki, CEO of J-SAS, discussed the evolving compliance landscape for 2025, highlighting the challenges organizations will face due to increasing regulatory demands, security breaches, and the complexities of data privacy. He identified five critical trends, including the shift towards compliance as a service and the growing scrutiny of AI compliance. He emphasized that organizations must prioritize continuous compliance rather than treating it as a one-time task, as neglecting compliance can lead to significant legal and financial risks.

He also focused on the role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in promoting compliance and security, pointing out that MSPs need to adopt a strategic approach to remain relevant, and encouraging them to shift from reactive responses to proactive security assessments. Sase and Julian discussed the importance of a governance model that ensures effective functioning of security tools and allows MSPs to maintain a comprehensive view of their clients’ compliance status. Additionally, they highlighted the need for MSPs to understand AI regulations and the potential risks associated with AI usage, advocating for proactive adaptation to the changing landscape.