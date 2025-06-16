Glynis Devine, She-Suite Leaders, Equipping Organizations to Build Future-Ready Leadership by Elevating Women Leaders to Excel in Senior Roles.

Glynis discussed the advancements in AI and their strategic implications, highlighting insights from a panel at the ChannelNext Central Conference that featured female leaders. She emphasized the significance of self-belief and the difference between task execution and effective team leadership. She is in the process of developing an online course for She-Suite Leaders, aimed at offering micro learnings for women aspiring to C-suite positions, with the objective of supporting women leaders and fostering healthy leadership practices throughout Canada.