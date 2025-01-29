We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Michael Lisney, VP Technical Operations at Techary, discussed the company’s evolution from a small web development firm to a leading managed service provider in the UK, attributing this growth to organic development and customer referrals. He highlighted the importance of fostering strong customer relationships and the challenges of developing proprietary technology that meets client needs while preserving company culture during recruitment.

Michael stressed the necessity of adhering to best practices in the IT sector, noting that companies that neglect these standards risk losing clients and relevance, especially as tender processes become more rigorous. Both he and Julian acknowledged the shift in the IT industry from hardware replacement to comprehensive solutions that include infrastructure and security, emphasizing the responsibility of Managed Service Providers to uphold best practices and guide their clients accordingly.

