Guest: Tako Nijssen, Global MSP Business Leader of Kaspersky

Tako talked about Kaspersky Labs’ threat intelligence offerings and their significance for the managed service provider (MSP) community. He highlighted that Kaspersky, commonly known for its antivirus products, provides over 80 different offerings, including threat intelligence, which is now available to smaller MSPs via data feed integration. The partner program has been updated to feature various designations that address the specific requirements of MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs). This strategic evolution is designed to leverage Kaspersky’s extensive cybersecurity expertise to bolster the capabilities of its partners, especially within the small and medium-sized business (SMB) sector.