Guest: Adam Bennett, CEO, Surestack

Adam discussed his new venture, Surestack, which addresses the critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals. Drawing from his extensive experience as a Chief Information Security Officer, security engineer, and penetration tester, he identified the necessity for improved configuration assurance within security stacks. Surestack leverages generative AI in conjunction with established standards to help organizations manage vulnerabilities and misconfigurations effectively. Adam aims to widely distribute this platform among Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers, enhancing their cybersecurity management capabilities and efficiency.

Check out our interview with Adam on the launch of Surestack: https://www.e-channelnews.com/adam-bennett-launches-surestack/