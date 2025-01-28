In this discussion, James Davis announced the launch of his advisory firm, TSP Advisory, after leaving Pax8, highlighting his preference for working with small businesses. He discussed his role as a fractional chief strategy officer for technology solution partners in the APAC region, aiming to help organizations translate their founders’ visions into actionable strategies. He pointed out a significant leadership talent gap, particularly among younger leaders who may lack the experience needed to navigate industry complexities.

He addressed ongoing challenges within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) community, especially in cybersecurity practices, and observed that despite available information, progress has been slow. His approach is to support leaders in adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The conversation then focused on the necessary transformation for MSPs to stay relevant, advocating for a shift from a technology-first to a business-first mindset. He emphasized the importance of understanding client needs and providing advisory-led services, while highlighting the need for MSPs to improve their cybersecurity capabilities through collaboration.