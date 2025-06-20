Rubrik announced the launch of Identity Resilience, a solution that combines identity and data security in one solution.

Hema Mohan, VP of Product Management at Rubrik, highlighted the company’s initiatives in the cyber resilience and identity resilience sectors. She provided insights into Rubrik’s role in protecting workloads across various environments and ensuring effective recovery from ransomware attacks. She emphasized the company’s expansion into identity resilience, which aims to secure identity systems essential for accessing on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments.

